T20 Cricket World Cup: India beats Scotland, New Zealand defeats Namibia

Dubai: In cricket, Team India defeated Scotland by 8 wickets in the Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup in Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Thus, India retained the hope of entering the semi-finals.

After winning the toss for first time in the event, India opted to bowl first. Indian bowlers restricted Scotland to just 85 runs. India overcame the target in just 6.3 overs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets by giving 15 runs and Mohammed Shami picked three by giving 15 runs. Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets.

Although India has only won two it is currently at the top in net run rate. Earlier, India had lost to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Brief Scores:

Scotland: 85 all out in 17.4 overs. (George Munsey 24, Chris Greaves 21; R Jadeja 3/15, M Shami 3/15).

India: 89 for two in 6.3 overs. (KL Rahul 50, R Sharma 30; B Wheal 1/32).

In another match, New Zealand defeated Namibia by 52 runs in Sharjah. Batting first, New Zealand scored 163 for four. In reply, Namibia could make 111 runs for 7 wickets.