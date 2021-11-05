‘This decade belongs to Uttarakhand’: PM Modi visits Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple on Friday, and declared that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand as there will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years. This is Prime Ministers’ second visit to the temple during this term, last time he visited was in 2019.

PM addressed the people at Kedarnath in the Rudraprayag district and said, ‘This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. There will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years and migration of people from the hills would stop. In the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years’. ‘Keeping in mind the immense potential and full faith in the capabilities of the people of Uttarakhand, the state government is involved in the ‘mahayagya’ of Uttarakhand’s development’, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the work on the Chardham road project, connecting with the Chardham highways is going at a rapid pace. ‘The work has started so that devotees can come here to Kedarnath ji through cable car in future. There is also the holy Hemkund Sahib Ji nearby. Work is going on to build a ropeway to make the darshan in Hemkund Sahib ji easy’, PM Modi said.

He also unveiled the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district. He also inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. Prime Minister said that these new development projects will enhance the journey of devotees with improved amenities and safety measures to ensure that the government is prepared for future calamities.