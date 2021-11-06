Diwali Rush!!! Mahindra hands over 700 XUV 700; 70,000 bookings crossed

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)’s premium SUV XUV 700 continues to garner over 70,000 bookings during the Navratri and Diwali festive seasons. Mahindra estimates that the new XUV 700 was delivered to around 700 owners during Diwali itself. The company also aims to deliver 14,000 XUVs by January 14.

Mahindra started accepting bookings for the XUV700 SUV last month ahead of the festive season. The first batch of 25,000 vehicles was booked on October 7 and sold out in less than an hour. The next day, it took just two hours to sell a quarter of a million vehicles in the second batch. Mahindra launches ‘XUV700’ delivery of petrol engine. The company has promised that the delivery of diesel variants will start in the last week of this month.

Mahindra has announced a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh for the base variant, the five-seater ‘MX’ variant with manual transmission. With the completion of the first 25,000 units, Mahindra has revised the price to Rs 12.49 lakh. The ‘XUV700’ variant continues to sell at this price; The premium version is priced at Rs 22.89 lakh.