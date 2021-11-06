Diwali sales touches all-time record, crosses 1.25 trillion

Mumbai: As per the data released by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Diwali business has touched an all-time high. A total sale of Rs 1.25 trillion was done during the festival season. CAIT which represents more than 70 million traders in the country said that more than Rs 25,000 crore business was done in Delhi alone.

‘After a gap of last two years, this year Diwali festival across the country including Delhi has brought a lot of new zeal and freshness which can be well felt from the fact that since last one week the rush of consumers in the markets across the country is tremendous and it appears that they are making up the gap of their two years of purchases. During Diwali this year, there is an estimated business of about Rs 1.25 lakh crore (trillion) in the entire country, which is a record figure in the last decade’, a statement issued by CAIT reads.

The trader’s body also said that as the customers preferred to choose Indian products, the Chinese exporters faced a loss of Rs 50,000 crore.

The most demanded items in the markets were earthen lamps, colourful diyas, earthen sticks, candles and paper-mache lamps, sweets, dry fruits, footwear, watches, toys, home décor and fashion clothing. Indians spent more than Rs 9000 crore on gold jewellery. Goods worth Rs 32,000 crore were sold through online platforms.