ISSF President’s Cup: India’s Manu Bhaker wins gold medal in mixed team event

Wroclaw: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold at the inaugural ISSF President Cup held at Poland. The Indian shooter won the medal along with her team mate , the reigning Olympic champioJavad Foroughi of Iran. The Indo-Iranian pair defeated the French-Russian pair of Mathilde Lamolle and Artem Chernousov by 16-8.

Among the other Indians, Abhishek Verma teamed up with Olena Kostevych of Ukraine finished 6th and pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Heidi Gerber Diethelm of Switzerland finished 7th in the overall rankings. Yashaswini Deswal who was paired with Juraj Tuzinsky of Slovakia ended 10th.

The ISSF formed the mixed teams by randomly in accordance with the draw.