New York City Marathon returns with happy news for runners.

Another ‘Big Apple’ institution returns from a COVID-19 hiatus on Sunday with the 50th running of the New York City Marathon, with sports stadiums packed with fans and the bright lights of Broadway shining brightly once again.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s marathon was cancelled, and while this year’s race will be held under a variety of health and safety protocols, competitors see its return as a sign of life returning to normal.

2016 Olympian Jared Ward, who will compete in the race for the fourth time, said, that It felt like the world was spinning in the right direction again.

The number of participants was capped at 33,000, down from around 53,000 in 2019, and organisers required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Finishers will receive a mask in their post-race amenity bags, among other safety measures.