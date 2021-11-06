Palestinian boy killed in Israeli fire in West Bank

Palestinian health officials said on Friday that a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli gun men during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

According to the health officials, the teen, identified as Mohammad Daadas, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the stomach during clashes with Israeli forces near the northern West Bank village of Deir al-Hatab. Daadas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The Israeli army fired live ammunition, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service, while also closing off nearby roads, preventing ambulances from entering the area. No other serious injuries were reported.

According to a statement released later on Friday by the army, dozens of Palestinians near Deir al-Hatab began throwing rocks at Israeli troops, who responded with live fire.