Jaisalmer: A woman and her two kids drowned in water tank in Gangaram Ki Dhani in Lathi area in Rajasthan. The deceased have been identified as Kumta (26), Anusuiya (7) and Abhijeet (5).

Police officials said that the children were playing near the tank and accidentally fell into it. Kumla, their mother, jumped into the tank to rescue them, but all of them died.