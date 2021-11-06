Redmi K50 to feature Snapdragon 8- series Chipset and 108 MP camera

The Redmi K50 series of smartphones are getting closer to being released in China, as important characteristics for the flagship series’ handsets have appeared online. The new handsets are expected to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor as well as compatibility for 67W quick charging. According to a recent leak, the K50 models would include an in-screen fingerprint scanner. This suggests that the K50 phones will feature an AMOLED display. The Snapdragon 888 or 870 chip may be used in the K50, while the Snapdragon 898 chip is believed to be used in the K50 Pro/Pro+.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer’s future lineup is expected to hit the market in early 2022. The Redmi K50 series of smartphones will succeed the Redmi K30 and Redmi K40 series. The Redmi K50 series is likely to include the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and the top-end Redmi K50 Pro+ smartphones.