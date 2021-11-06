Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra; Hands on images leaked

We saw leaked renders of Samsung’s forthcoming flagship earlier this year, shortly after reports about the availability of the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra appeared online. Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, a reputable source, has now revealed real-life photographs of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which confirm the S Pen slot, curved edges and more.

According to Jon Prosser, the leaked photographs are from the completed model of the S22 Ultra before mass production. We can see a dedicated S Pen slot in the bottom-left corner of the photos, which eliminates the need for an extra case to hold the S Pen. To accommodate the S Pen slot, Samsung appears to have increased the thickness of the device. The leak also suggests the device will feature curved display edges and a front-facing selfie camera cut-out.

When we look at the back, we see a quad-camera arrangement instead of the polarising P-shaped camera module seen in the leaked renderings. A 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 10MP 3X telephoto lens, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom make up the camera configuration. As a result, Samsung won’t be introducing significant camera hardware advancements with the S22 series

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to debut in February 2022. Because these photographs appear to be from a finished version of the device, this may be the design of the S22 Ultra when it comes out in a few months.