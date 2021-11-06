Switzerland faces Russia in the Billie Jean King Cup final

On Friday, Belinda Bencic defeated Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for 6-3 6-2 which helped Switzerland to advance to the Billie Jean King Cup final against four-time champions Russia.

Switzerland advanced to the final for the first time since 1998, thanks to Jil Teichmann’s 6-0 6-3 win over Storm Sanders, before Bencic gave the Swiss an unbeatable 2-0 lead by dispatching Tomljanovic in front of American great Billie Jean King, who was in the audience.

In the Russian camp, there were also happy scenes when Liudmila Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova teamed up in the deciding doubles to help Russia defeat the United States in the other semi-final.

Bencic will be expected to lead Switzerland’s charge against Russia.