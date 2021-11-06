UP: Drug-addict youth rapes mother at knife-point on Diwali night, arrested

Ghaziabad: A drug and alcohol addict youth was arrested by police for raping his mother on Diwali night after putting a blade on her throat, and threatening to kill her if she does not surrender to him. The incident occurred in a slum under Ghaziabad’s Tilla More police station area on Thursday night when the youth reached home under the influence of liquor and drug and made advances towards his mother.

Aghast at her son’s behaviour, when the woman, a domestic aide, objected to her son’s act, the youth whipped out a sharp knife and put it on her neck to overpower her. As the woman kept resisting her son’s act, he increased the pressure on the knife’s blade and threatened to slit her throat if she does not surrender to him meekly, City Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said, quoting from the woman’s complaint.

The woman managed to reach the police station after the incident and lodged the complaint against her son, who was arrested on Friday. The woman had been left even by her husband who too is a druggist. Police had registered a case on the woman’s complaint, and was sent for medical examination.