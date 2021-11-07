Abu Dhabi issues updated ‘Green List’ of countries

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List of destinations. Vaccinated passengers coming from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. They have to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

95 countries are included in the list. The new list will come into effect from Sunday. The last green list that came into effect a month ago, had 82 countries

Here is the complete list of countries in the new green list.

• Albania

• Algeria

• Armenia

• Australia

• Austria

• Azerbaijan

• Bahrain

• Belarus

• Belgium

• Belize

• Bhutan

• Bolivia

• Bosnia and Herzegovina

• Brazil

• Brunei

• Bulgaria

• Burma

• Burundi

• Cambodia

• Canada

• Chile

• China

• Colombia

• Comoros

• Croatia

• Cyprus

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• Ecuador

• Estonia

• Finland

• France

• Georgia

• Germany

• Greece

• Hong Kong (SAR)

• Hungary

• Iceland

• Indonesia

• Iran

• Israel

• Italy

• Japan

• Jordan

• Kazakhstan

• Kuwait

• Kyrgyzstan

• Laos

• Latvia

• Lebanon

• Liechtenstein

• Luxembourg

• Malaysia

• Maldives

• Malta

• Mauritius

• Moldova

• Monaco

• Montenegro

• Morocco

• Netherlands

• New Zealand

• Norway

• Oman

• Philippines

• Poland

• Portugal

• Qatar

• Republic of Ireland

• Romania

• Russia

• San Marino

• Saudi Arabia

• Serbia

• Seychelles

• Singapore

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• South Korea

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Syria

• Taiwan, Province of China

• Tajikistan

• Thailand

• Tunisia

• Turkey

• Turkmenistan

• Ukraine

• United Kingdom

• United States of America

• Uruguay

• Uzbekistan

• Yemen