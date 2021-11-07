CBI arrests former Chief Minister’s son in alleged loan scam

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested former Assam Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia’s son Ashok Saikia in an alleged bank fraud case.

A CBI team raided Ashok Saikia’s residence in Sarumataria, Guwahati, and interrogated him for hours before the arrest. He will be produced in the court tomorrow.

The case is related to a loan taken from Assam Cooperative and Agriculture Development Bank. The FIR was registered in 1998 and the CBI took over the investigation in 2001. A charge sheet was filed and a local court had issued a nonbailable warrant against him.