Dubai establishes judicial department to deal with securities disputes

Dubai Courts announced the formation of a financial markets law enforcement committee and the creation of two new courts within its Commercial Court on Saturday in order to speed up the resolution of securities disputes.

The establishment of new courts has been ordered by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council.

Securities, stocks, bonds and other financial instruments will be the focus of the new courts. The launch of the initiative aims to strengthen mechanisms for ensuring timely delivery of justice in the financial sector, as well as to help Dubai’s judicial system raise its profile in the global commercial judicial community.