Dubai plans to boost tourist visits to 25 million in 2025

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced on Twitter on Saturday that the economy and tourism departments will be merged, with the goal of attracting 25 million tourists by the year 2025.

Helal Al Marri will be appointed as the new department’s general director, Sheikh Hamdan stated.

The new department’s main objectives, according to Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s media office, will include increasing the added value of the industrial sector by 150 percent over the next five years, expanding foreign export markets for local products by 50 percent and increasing the number of tourists by 40 percent.

He went on to say that the Emirate wants to attract 100,000 companies in three years, 400 global economic events per year by 2025 and encourage private sector and family businesses to list on Dubai’s financial markets and stock exchanges.