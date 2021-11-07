Emirates Draw announces this week’s winning numbers

Dubai: The largest raffle draw in the UAE Emirates Draw has announced this week’s winning number. The winning number is 3,9,3,8,2,5,3.

7 lucky winners have won a prize money of Dh 77,000. Seven participants matched four out of seven digits and each won Dh 7,777 while 60 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh 777 and 596 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh 77. There was a total of 670 winners had bagged a total prize money of 769,167 UAE dirham.

Nobody has won the first prize of 77 million UAE dirham. The company announced the 777,777 UAE dirham has been added to the second prize for the participant who matches 6 out of 7 digits from right to left in the main draw. This is because as no one has won the first prize of 77 million UAE dirham yet. Thus, the second prize will be of 4.6 million UAE dirham.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.