Fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone, 99 killed.

A fuel tanker exploded on late Friday in the capital of Sierra Leone, killing at least 99 people and injuring more than 100, local authorities reported.

According to a Reuters report, emergency crews worked to clear the scene in Freetown’s eastern suburb of Wellington on Saturday, where a burnt body and the blackened shells of cars and motorcycles blocked the road following the crash.

Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai said that the wounded were treated in hospitals and clinics across the capital.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of the port city said in a Facebook post that the victims included people who flocked to collect the fuel that was leaking from the ruptured vehicle, who later edited her Facebook post to remove the reference.

People running through clouds of thick smoke as large fires lit up the night sky were captured on video and shared online shortly after the explosion.