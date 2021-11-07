Heavy Rain: State government declares two-day holiday for educational institutions in four districts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government announced a two-day holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. The holiday was announced considering the heavy rainfall in the region.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing heavy rainfall since last two days. India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state till November 12. On Saturday, Chennai recorded the highest rainfall since 2015.

Also Read: First look of ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi released

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Madurai and Cuddalore districts for any emergency service.