Tiger Shroff begins shooting for Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath’ in UK

Tiger Shroff on Saturday announced that he has started filming for the UK schedule of ‘Ganapath’ after promising his followers on his Instagram Story that he will soon drop a brief glimpse of a ‘special something’. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also appears in the film.

Dropping a video on Instagram, he wrote: ‘God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule’.

As soon as the post was shared fans flooded the post with likes and comments. A fan commented, ‘OMG’, while another wrote, ‘Greatesttttt one’.

Earlier, the filmmakers released a motion poster that hinted at Tiger’s character in the movie as ‘Ganapath’. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film will be released in theatres on December 23, 2022.