Toyota launches Aygo X; worthy rival to Tata Punch

Compact SUV has been active in India for over a decade. Companies like Mahindra and Maruti were the first to introduce vehicles in this range. Due to its wide acceptability, many automakers in the country bring up vehicles in this segment.

Japanese automaker Toyota unveiled its new compact SUV Aygo X in the European market yesterday. It is expected that this vehicle will be a good competitor to the recently launched Tata Punch when it arrives in India.

The Aygo X has reached the crossover segment in the European market. The vehicle is based on Toyota’s Global New Architecture on the GA-B platform.

The interior of this vehicle is feature-rich. The interior features an infotainment system including a 9-inch digital instrument cluster with support of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and My T-App, and a multi-function steering wheel. My T app provides driving analysis, fuel level and warning information. It also has 231 litres of boot space.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 998 cc. The engine is rated at 72 bhp. Power and 93 Nm. The transmission is powered by a CVT automatic/manual gearbox. The maximum speed is 158 kilometres per hour. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4.9 seconds.