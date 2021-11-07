UAE President issues new royal decree

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE has issued a federal decree appointing Ali Saeed Al Neyadi as Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority at the grade of Minister. He also appointed Obaid Rashid Al Hussan Al Shamsi as the Vice-Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, at the grade of Under-Secretary.

Also Read: Dubai based company grants three-day paid leave for staff to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

His Highness also issued a federal decree appointing Ali Rashid Al Neyadi as the Authority’s Director-General at the grade of Under-Secretary.