Vietnam’s Vietjet strikes plane deal with Airbus

Vietjet Aviation JSC, a Vietnamese budget airline, announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with the Airbus SE on the delivery schedules for 119 planes it had ordered from the European manufacturer.

According to Airbus’ order book, the airline has 119 A321neo narrowbody planes on order, which will be used for domestic and regional international flights. In a statement released on Friday, it gave no details about the new delivery dates.

Travel restrictions have harmed Southeast Asian budget carriers that had ordered hundreds of planes before the pandemic, leaving fleets largely grounded for months, though the situation is improving. Domestic flights were allowed to resume in Vietnam and Malaysia last month.

Vietjet’s decision comes a month after Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia Group restructured its Airbus orders and revised delivery schedules.

The agreement with Vietjet, according to Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer, is another example of how the planemaker has worked with customers to find solutions to adapt to the pandemic’s impact.

As part of its fleet development plan, Vietjet said it would take delivery of up to three leased A330 widebodies in November.

Vietnam’s aviation authority said on Friday that it plans to resume international commercial flights to 15 countries in January of next year, with a full resumption by July.