3 Months 5G phones sale in India: Rs 22,215.42 Cr

Although 5G network services have not been launched, sales of 5G handsets in India have increased sharply. In the third quarter of the current financial year, 5G phones were sold for $ 3 billion (approximately Rs 22,215.42 crore). Brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung and Vivo all prefer 5G.

Shipra Sinha, an analyst at CMR’s Industry Intelligence Group, said the five brands together sold Rs 300 crore worth of 5G smartphones in the third quarter. Demand for 5G has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals. India’s total smartphone exports grew by 47%.

In India, Xiaomi has the largest market share at 23%. Samsung came in second with 18 percent market share, followed by Vivo and Realme with 15 percent and Oppo at fourth with 9 percent. However, the top five brands saw a decline in the number of units sold.

Although not in the top five, Apple has seen 32 percent growth this year over last year. Apple topped the Super Premium (Rs 50,000-1,00,000) category with 84% market share. The strong performance of older generation iPhones, including the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, led to Apple’s success. The iPhone 12 and 11 together accounted for one-fifth of iPhone exports.