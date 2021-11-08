Air Vistara launches New Delhi-Paris non-stop flight

New Delhi: Air Vistara launched its New Delhi-Paris non-stop direct flight service. The joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines will operate flights twice a week -Wednesdays and Sundays- connecting the two cities under the ‘air bubble’ scheme.

The air carrier will make use of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, for the service. The flight from Delhi (DEL) UK 021 will fly on Wednesdays and Sundays at 13:45 hrs and will reach Paris (CDG) at 18:40 hrs. The same flight bearing number UK 022 will fly from Paris (CDG) on Wednesdays and Sundays at 21:45 hrs and will reach Delhi (DEL) next day at 10:30 hrs.

Air Vistara is at present operating flights to Tokyo and Germany from India under the air bubble scheme. The air carrier also got permission to operate to the US.

Vistara started its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. At present it has a fleet of 50 aircraft, including 39 Airbus A320, 4 Airbus A321neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 2 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.