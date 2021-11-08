Airlines prepare for boom in international flights as US relaxes Covid curbs

When the United States reopens to fully vaccinated visitors on Monday, U S airline companies anticipate a surge in international travellers. The new guidelines were announced by the Biden administration in September and the date for the border opening was set for November 8th.

‘Delta airlines has seen a 450 percent increase in the international point-of-sale bookings compared to the bookings six weeks prior to the announcement,’ the airline said in a press release, predicting that many international flights will be completely sold out for weeks.

Prior to boarding a flight to the United States, non-citizen travellers must show proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Within three days of a flight’s departure, all passengers, including citizens of the United States, will be required to test negative for COVID-19.

When Delta Flight DL106 arrives in Atlanta on Monday morning, it will be the airline’s first international flight to land in the United States under the new rules. That will mark the beginning of a return to business for Delta, which expects 25,000 passengers to board its 139 flights to the United States later that day.