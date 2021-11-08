Cinemas or OTT? Movie-goers to decide

‘As the fight between theatre owners and big film producers over movie releases on OTT platforms is

raging, a look at the issues faced by theatre owners and producers’

Big screen, different sound tracks, pitch-dark, an audience of different age groups and types, suppressed laughs, whispers, guffaws, cheering, whistling, funny and sarcastic comments, pin drop silence, the much- needed interval wherein tea, ice-cream or snacks to refresh yourself and in the end a feeling of déjà vu and the standing ovation if deserved.

It is an essential cinema experience for any movie-goer. It is also the lifeline of all movies, particularly big budget flicks with mega stars as heroes and heroines, mammoth film sets, exotic locations, high-voltage dance sequences, chilling action scenes, special effects, months long schedules etc.

All major production houses in the world, especially those in Hollywood and Bollywood, mainly bank on cinemas to fill their coffers. Their Box-office hits have amassed unimaginable amount of money through worldwide release in cinemas which make the last mile delivery in the billion-dollar film industry.

Till recently, almost all movies, including those in regional languages, whether they were big or small, with or without star cast, released in cinemas across the country. Though mainstream movies have always remained a priority, cinemas have had promoted art films too by screening them despite having very poor daily collections.

Also Read: Reopening: Schools decked up and teachers elated but parents confused

Producers, distributors and cinemas have so far successfully functioned on a well-written script of pre and post production, sharing financial responsibilities and profits. If a movie clicked and made profit through ticket counter, they would laugh all the way to the bank. If it flopped at the Box-office, all three would be in a financial mess and liable to each other but cinemas should run the show with another film produced and distributed by yet another company.

It is a practice but not necessary for big production houses that a film project depending on its scale and nature seek advance payment of lakhs of rupees from theatres which can be adjusted against the Box- office collection.

To stay in the show business, theatres need to be upgraded as new viewers unlike in the past expect convenience such as online booking, comfortable seating arrangements and air conditioning, car parking lots and refreshment stalls, and always have an eye on hygiene. Besides the technical aspects, cinemas have to ensure each and every visitor is entertained. Of late, multiplexes have become tough competitors to the conventional cinemas.

In an unexpected turn of events, cinemas suffered a severe setback due to the Covid-induced lockdown. Nineteen months have passed since the shutting down and yet cinemas in Kerala cannot function in its full capacity. Major Malayalam film releases have been delayed as producers seem unsure that people will return to cinemas in the immediate days after new releases. They understand that it will take time to get the viewers back to theatres, so they decide to wait and watch the response of the public.

A twist in the tale has heightened suspense and the spotlight now turns to over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Many producers have reportedly chalked out plans to seek their movies’ release on OTT because they have learnt that it is the best option available in this uncertain time. The scene is dark and not at all promising and it is also evident that there wouldn’t be overwhelming crowds in cinemas as witnessed in the days before the pandemic.

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema and Disney+Hotstar have already gained a foothold in India. With the lockdown, popularity of OTT widened. A new film viewing experience in the privacy of one’s home has been made possible without television channels and cable. OTT offers are in abundance as a wide variety of movies and serials in English and many Indian languages that include new releases are just a click away on computers or laptops.

Theatre owners are now feeling the heat. They have to find a new formula and use the magic wand to revive the attraction of cinemas in the time of crisis. Lockdown, Covid-related restrictions, postponements and even shelving of new releases are a stark reality which may have changed the trend and kept movie-goers at bay. It is yet to see whether there will be a face-off between cinemas and OTT platforms or both will thrive simultaneously in a competitive market like television and cinemas.

Faced with challenges in the past, theatre owners have lessons learnt and still hope that those who want to watch movies and enjoy it in all aspects will come to cinemas after the euphoria over the OTT streaming. When television became popular and an essential household item, cinemas had faced the music.

Family members in the weekends and holidays used to sit together and watch telefilms, movies and serials. Subsequently, the number of movie-goers trickled down to dozens. Many theatres unable to meet even daily expenses closed down and later were converted into community halls and some were razed while a few survived despite huge losses.

Renovations of theatres along with digitalisation became a necessity for them to stay put. People were still hanging on with television watching mega serials and movies, both old and the latest after screening in theatres. It took a decade or so before viewers started coming back to theatres with families including children. Then came the problem of piracy plaguing new releases in theatres.

For the time being, OTT platforms are perhaps a real challenge for cinemas, so it is imperative that theatre owners work out a win-win formula with OTT. Amid the uncertainty, the owners can patiently wait to offer the next level of cinema experience as technology in the field evolves very fast and the days of 4-D and 5-D movie magic are not far away.

BY: KS Rajagopal