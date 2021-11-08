Commodity Market: Gold rise for third day in a row

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal surged for third day in a row in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures rose 0.2% to Rs 48,075 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.5% to Rs64,638 per kilogram. On Friday, gold had surged 0.8% and silver had appreciated 0.3% on the MCX.

In the international market the price of spot gold surged by 0.1% to reach nearly two month high of $1817.65 per ounce. The US gold futures were up by 0.3% to $ 1,822.30 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver surged 0.3% to $ 24.25 per ounce and platinum rose 0.05% to $ 1078.0 per ounce.