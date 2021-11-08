Covid spread in Europe; warning for Kerala too

Health experts say that the increase in Covid in Europe is a warning to Kerala as well. The warning is that the first dose vaccination is not yet complete in Kerala where the first and second waves of Covid are similar to the European countries and the slowdown in the second dose vaccine will be a challenge. Covid is spreading again in countries including Russia, Germany and the Netherlands.

About 12 lakh people in Kerala are yet to get the first dose of the vaccine. The total number of people who need to be vaccinated is 2.66 crore. As of yesterday, 2.54 crore (96%) had taken the first dose. Although the vaccine is needed, health and religious reasons are said to be the reasons for not getting the vaccine. Only 1.44 crore people (54%) took the second dose.

Dr B. Iqbal, Chairman, Covid Expert Committee, said that the disease is getting worse in Europe among those who have not been vaccinated and Kerala is in a better position in this regard. No new variants are reported yet. At the same time, it is a threat to Kerala if it spreads to other states. He added that in patients not taking the vaccine could increase mortality.