Hindu Makkal Katchi announces Rs 1001 cash prize for kicking Vijay Sethupathi

Previous week, a video of a man trying to kick actor Vijay Sethupathi and his team when the actor was at Bengaluru airport had gone viral on social media. Though the actor dismissed the issue as a minor clash and decided not to press charges against the man, a group named Hindu Makkal Katchi announced a reward of Rs 1,001 to whoever kicks Vijay Sethupathi.

The official Twitter handle of Hindu Makkal Katchi (also pronounced Indu Makkal Katchi) posted a screenshot of the video saying Sethupathi insulted freedom fighter Deivathiru Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Ayya and the country. ‘Arjun Sampath announces cash award for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs.1001/- for anyone who kicks him, until he apologises’, the tweet read.

Last week, a man in inebriated state, tried to kick the actor, but the blow landed on one of those accompanying the actor. Police officials quickly stepped in to restrain the man while the actor was safely escorted out.