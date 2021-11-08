Honda to enter Compact SUV lineup

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Honda’s compact SUV is about to be present in the range as well. Honda’s compact SUV in the fleet. The new model is expected to launch on November 11. The company had released a teaser image of the vehicle yesterday. The car is reportedly being unveiled as part of the Indonesian Auto Show.

It is expected to be the first market in the country since it was unveiled at the Indonesian Auto Show. Compact SUV although Honda has not officially announced the name of the vehicle, it is rumoured that it may be named ZR-V. This compact SUV will be positioned below the next generation BR-V launched by Honda.

The car is expected to come in a similar style to other Honda models. The exterior of the Honda compact SUV is adorned with an upright radiator grille, large H badges, LED headlamps and DRLs, and Honda’s signature patterned taillights and windscreen.

The interior of this vehicle has not been disclosed by the manufacturers. However, it is expected that all the features provided in the new generation vehicles will be provided in this model of Honda as well. According to reports, other features of the vehicle will be revealed at the Indonesia International Auto Show.

Although the mechanical features have not been confirmed, it is rumoured that Honda’s 1.5-liter i-Vitec petrol engine will be the heart of the vehicle. Manual, CVT gearboxes will carry the transmission in this vehicle. However, the manufacturers have not disclosed the details of the vehicle’s arrival in other countries, including India.