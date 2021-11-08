Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Championship: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth lose in semi-finals

Saarbrucken: Ace Indian shuttle badminton players Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the men’s singles semi-finals at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Championship held at Germany.

In the first semi-finals former champion and world no 21 Lakshya lost to world no 39 Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by 18-21, 12-21. Lakshya Sen defeated, three-time junior World Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand by 21-18 12-21 21-19 in the quarter finals.

In the second semi-finals Kidambi Srikanth lost to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia by 19-21, 20-22. Kidambi Srikanth defeated NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong by 21-9, 19-21, 21-19 in the quarter-finals.