‘If demonetization was a success…’: Priyanka Gandhi raises questions, slams Centre

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the Centre, raising questions, on the fifth anniversary of demonetisation. She questioned calling demonetisation a success and asked if the step had been successful, why hasn’t corruption ended and black money failed to return to the country.

‘If demonetization was successful then – Why hasn’t corruption ended? Why didn’t the black money returned? Why hasn’t the economy gone cashless? Why nothing has been done to stop terrorism? Why inflation has not been controlled? #DemonetisationDisaster,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

She had earlier slammed the union government saying that the decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel was taken ‘out of fear’ of the upcoming Assembly elections. ‘This is a decision out of fear, not from the heart. The vasooli government will get an answer for its loot in the coming elections’, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The central government on Wednesday reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively which is effective starting today. Meanwhile, some state governments also reduced VAT on the two petroleum products. This comes after the Finance Ministry urged the states ‘to commensurately reduce’ VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

