‘It’ll silence so many people’: Kangana Ranaut responds after receiving Padma Shri

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who received Padma Shri honour, posted a video on her Instagram handle after receiving the fourth-highest civilian award in India on Monday, saying that the honour is a reply to all those who’ve questioned her ideology and statements on national issues. Kangana thanked the government and also reminded fans about the issues she’s stood up for and against.

‘As an artiste, I’ve received several awards, honours, love and acknowledgments. But for the first time, I’ve been awarded by the government of India for being its loyal citizen, and I’m indebted for that. I started my career at a young age and got success only after 8-10 years. But instead of enjoying that success, I started working on certain things like refusing to endorse fairness products, to do item numbers, to work in films by big production houses with big male actors. I ended up making more enemies than money’, the actress said, adding that as she became aware about India, she decided to take ‘destructive forces’ head-on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

‘I still have so many cases registered against me for the same. People often ask me why I do such things or what do I achieve by speaking out, as this isn’t my work. I’d say, this Padma Shri is a reply to them. It’ll silence so many people. I thank my country from the bottom of my heart for honouring me. Jai Hind’, Kangana said in the video.

Also read: ‘Illiterate’ orange vendor to ‘Padma Shri Hajabba’ – man who brought revolutionary changes in rural education

Kangana Ranaut, who recently also won the Best Actress National Award for Manikarnika and Panga, received the honour at the ceremony that took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Apart from Kangana, producer Ekta Kapoor, singer Adnan Sami and veteran actor Sarita Joshi were also conferred with Padma Shri on Monday, for their contribution to the field of performing arts.