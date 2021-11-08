Jason Roy of England ruled out of Twenty20

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday that the English opener Jason Roy will miss the remainder of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a torn calf muscle.

James Vince, a batsman, has been approved as his replacement by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Even though Eoin Morgan’s team still qualified for the last four as Group I leaders, Roy retired hurt with the problem during England’s 10-run loss to South Africa in their final Super 12 match.

On Wednesday, England, the world champions in 50-over cricket, will face New Zealand in the semi-finals.