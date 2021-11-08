Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor receive Padma Shri award

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, musician Adnan Sami, producer Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar received the Padma Shri award in a ceremony conducted at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind presented them with the award. Other Padma Shri awardees from the world of arts, this year, includes late musician S.P. Balasubramaniam.

Earlier on Sunday, Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot of the news on her Instagram story, which read: ‘Four times National Award winner Kangana Ranaut to be honoured with the fourth highest civilian honour ‘Padma Shri’ on 8th November in New Delhi.’ The actress received the Best Actress award at the 67th National Film Awards last month for her roles in the Hindi flicks ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga.’

Tamil Nadu singing icon, SP Balasubrahmanyam, who died last year, is being honoured posthumously for his significant contribution to the arts. He was a playback singer, music director, actor and producer. Balasubrahmanyam received six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer in his career, for his efforts in four distinct languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

The Padma Vibhushan was given to classical vocalist Chhannulal Mishra. He is a well-known exponent of the ‘Kirana’ gharana of Hindustani classical music, particularly the ‘khayal’ and ‘Purab Ang’ thumri. In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

President Ram Nath Kovind awarded a total of 119 Padma Awards, in which there are seven Padma Vibhushan, ten Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri on the list. At the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among others were present.

Padma Awards are one of India’s highest civilian honours, given out every year on the night of Republic Day.