Madras HC repeals defamation proceedings against Kanimozhi, Maran

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday quashed the criminal defamation proceedings pending before a lower court against DMK MP Kanimozhi. Justice M Nirmal Kumar repealed the proceedings pending before a court in Villupuram when the matter came up for further hearing today. The judge also quashed similar proceedings pending against DMK MP and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and TNCC president K S Alagiri in the lower courts.

The charge against Kanimozhi was that she had made certain remarks against the then Chief Minister K Palaniswami in the matter relating to disposal of waste materials, at a protest meeting in Tindivanam in Villupuram district in 2018. Following a submission from senior advocate P Wilson that the present ruling (DMK) government had issued GOs withdrawing all the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the previous dispensation, the judge quashed the proceedings pending against Kanimozhi.