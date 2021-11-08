Maoists kidnaps 5 villagers, including schoolgirl

Sukma: Maoists had kidnapped five villagers including a schoolgirl from Bater village, located 18 kilometres inside the forest in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

‘As per preliminary information, a group of Naxals reached the village on Saturday evening and forcefully took five villagers, including a Class XII girl, along with them. After being alerted about the abduction this afternoon, security forces have started a search operation in the area. It is not clear why they were abducted,’ said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma .

Earlier in July, Maoists had abducted eight villagers from Kunded under Jagargunda police station limits and released them two to three days later.