Maoists kidnaps 5 villagers, including schoolgirl

Sukma: Maoists had kidnapped five villagers including a schoolgirl from Bater village, located 18 kilometres inside the forest in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.
‘As per preliminary information, a group of Naxals reached the village on Saturday evening and forcefully took five villagers, including a Class XII girl, along with them. After being alerted about the abduction this afternoon, security forces have started a search operation in the area. It is not clear why they were abducted,’ said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma .
Also Read: Security forces arrests two terrorists in Kashmir
Earlier in July, Maoists had abducted eight villagers from Kunded under Jagargunda police station limits and released them two to three days later.
Post Your Comments