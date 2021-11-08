This painting adorning the wall of Bachchan home costs a whopping 4 crore!

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his social media handle to share a family picture from his Diwali festivities. The picture of the whole family includes Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her son Agastya and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, along with Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, among others.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: ‘Family prays and celebrates together .. is pavan afsar par, shubhkamnayein – deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion – Happy Diwali)’.

On the other hand, the wall painting that was hanging on the wall behind them attracted everyone’s attention in the photograph. The approximate cost of this artwork is Rs 4 crore, according to a social networking portal. This painting was created by Manjit Bawa (1941–2008), who was born in Dhuri, Punjab.

Social media went on to praise Bawa’s efforts, it said: ‘He drew inspiration from Indian mythology and Sufi philosophy. His subjects include figures of the deities Kali and Shiva, animals, nature, flute motifs, and the idea of co-existence between man and animal. Bawa learned to play the flute from a maestro, which became a large part of the scenes in his paintings. He often depicted Krishna with a flute, where his followers were dogs and not cows, as was traditional. Sticking to his customary palette of traditional Indian colors, such as red, pink, and violet, Bawa created unique and vibrantly colored paintings, as well as sketches and drawings. His work is sold all around the world by popular auction houses such as Sotheby’s for 3-4 Crores.’

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Jhund, Uunchai, Brahmastra, Mayday, and Good Bye, among other films.