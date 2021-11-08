Uttarakhand: State Govt declares public holiday on Chhath

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government declared a public holiday for Chhath festival to be celebrated on November 10, on Monday. An order to this effect was issued on Monday after the approval of Governor Gurmit Singh. The order however will not be applicable to treasuries and sub treasuries.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of ‘arghya’ by women fasting, and praying to the Sun god in knee-deep water. It involves elaborate rituals that extend over more than three days. Fasting starts with ‘Kharna’ on Tuesday followed by offering of ‘arghya’ to the setting sun on Wednesday, and concludes with another ‘arghya’ during sunrise on Thursday. Bihari Mahasabha welcomed the decision and stated that it was long overdue.

Also read: ‘It’ll silence so many people’: Kangana Ranaut responds after receiving Padma Shri