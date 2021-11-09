Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award from President Kovind

Anand Mahindra, the Indian billionaire and head of the Mahindra Group, was awarded the Padma Bhushan on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind presided over the session’s proceedings at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were also present at the award event.

Legendary singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam, scientist late Narinder Singh Kapany, sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, Cardiologist Dr Belle Monappa Hegde, Islamic spiritual scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and archaeologist BB Lal, who discovered a temple-like structure beneath the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, were among the notable Padma award recipients on Monday.

While the ‘Padma Shri’ is given for outstanding service in any area, the ‘Padma Bhushan’ is given for meritorious service of the highest order and it is simple to argue that Anand Mahindra has taken his company to new heights in terms of growth, deserving of this honour.

The Mahindra group, which has activities in aerospace, agribusiness, automotive, construction, defence, information technology, and other fields, has created a lot of jobs in India. The Mahindra group is one of India’s ten best industrial firms, with a market capitalization of close to $19 billion as of 2021.

The list, which was revealed by the Home Affairs ministry on the night of Republic Day, includes 119 people from several fraternities. Art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service are among these fields.