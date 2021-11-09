Commodity market: Gold price edges lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold declined marginally. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were trading lower by 0.04% or Rs 18 at Rs 48,000 per 10 grams. Silver futures were down by 0.18% or Rs 114 at Rs 64,767 per kilogram. The price of spot gold is at Rs 48,047 per 10 gram and spot silver is priced at Rs 64,537 per kilogram.

In the UAE market, 24 Carat is priced at Dh 220.75 per gram and 22 Carat, 21 Carat and 18 Carat is priced at Dh 207.5, Dh 198.0 and Dh 169.75 per gram.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $ 1,823.53 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $ 1,825.80.