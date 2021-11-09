Here are the best houseplants for your home

Plants are a wonderful addition to any home, not only because they are beautiful and aesthetic, but also because they are extremely beneficial to our health. Plants will not only make your home appear more vibrant, fresh and zen, but they will also purify the air and act as a natural disinfectant.

Many people are unaware of the advantages of keeping a potted plant at home and we are here to help! Here is a compiled list of the greatest house plants for your home, along with reasons why they are beneficial.

Snake Plant Laurentii

Don’t worry, the snake plant may appear frightening, but it is truly a wonderful addition to any home! Sansevieria trifasciata is the scientific name for the snake plant, often known as mother-in-law’s tongue. It is a lovely looking leafy plant with straight upright leaves and green stripes, which looks especially nice against a white background.

If you are new to plant care, don’t worry; this plant can survive in low-water and low-light conditions where it receives indirect strong light. Snake plants are great for your house since they clean and filter the air. The one disadvantage is that if you have pets that enjoy chewing on leaves, you should keep the plant out of their reach because it is harmful to them.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has a wide range of applications and is a popular houseplant due to the numerous advantages it provides. Aloe Vera may be used to cure burns, haircare and skincare. The plant thrives in bright indirect light and is quite okay if you forget to water it from time to time.

Ficus

Ficus are really attractive and would make a fantastic office plant. You may also put it in your bedroom or near the window in your kitchen to give it a new appearance. Ficus, like many of the plants on this list, prefers bright indirect light as well as wet soil with periodic soaking.

These plants are fantastic for your home because they are recognised for cleansing the air and maintaining its cleanliness. You should absolutely acquire one for your living room or workplace, given how wonderful it looks.

Peace Lily

This plant is noted for its beauty and one-of-a-kind appearance. Peace Lily likes bright indirect light, but if you can’t provide it, don’t worry; the plant won’t be too upset and won’t wilt because it also thrives in medium light. The plant, on the other hand, prefers to keep hydrated and will express its dissatisfaction through its drooping leaves, which will brighten once watered.

The plant is known to eliminate benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, toluene and xylene from the air. However, it is not suitable for pets and might cause irritation owing to the presence of oxalates.