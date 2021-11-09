Kuwaiti government resigns, possibly to resolve a political standoff

The government of Kuwait resigned from its position on Monday, a move that could help resolve a standoff with opposition legislators that has hampered fiscal reform. Along with the resignation, an amnesty for political dissidents was also submitted to the ruling Emir.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah is resigning for the second time this year, in a feud with the elected parliament of the Gulf OPEC producer, the state news agency KUNA reported.

It was unclear whether Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who has final say on the state matters, would accept the government’s resignation, which was formed in March.

Several opposition MPs have demanded that the premier be questioned on a variety of issues, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption, but he was granted immunity from trial until the end of 2022 by a motion passed in March.

The feud has hindered the legislative progress and hampered efforts to boost the state finances, which were hit hard last year by the fall in oil prices and the pandemic.

Political gridlock has blocked investment and reform for decades, resulting in cabinet reshuffles and parliament dissolutions.

The government has begun peace talks with MPs in an attempt to break the impasse, with the opposition insisting the government to submit an amnesty for dissidents and demanding to question Sheikh Sabah, who has been Kuwaiti Prime Minister since late 2019.

After the cabinet approved the drafts on Sunday, the Parliament Speaker, Marzouq al-Ghanim announced on Monday that two emiri decrees for the amnesty had been issued, saying that this presented a new page for Kuwait to focus on important pending matters.

Kuwait does not allow political parties, but it has given its legislature more power than other Gulf monarchies’ legislatures, including the ability to pass and veto laws, question ministers, and submit no-confidence votes against senior government officials.