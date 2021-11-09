Low-intensity earthquake hits UAE

Dubai: A low-intensity earthquake struck Falaj Al Mualla area in the UAE on Tuesday morning. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the country said that the tremor had no impact on the UAE.

Seismologists include the UAE in the Zone 0 as there is absolutely no risk of seismic activity in the area. But, minor earthquakes, and tremors of bigger earthquakes on the Iran fault line, are relatively common in the UAE.

In October, two minor earthquakes were felt in Al Faya area in Sharjah and Dibba area in Al Fujairah.