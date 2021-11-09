OnePlus officially launches Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition in India

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OnePlus has officially launched its latest Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition in India. The company has yet not confirmed when it will go on sale. Only the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be introduced in the country. The phone is priced at Rs 37,999.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition operates on Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera along with a 32MP front camera. It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. The makers claim 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for Face unlock.