Promoting sex rackets in spas: DCW issues notice to Justdial

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to local search engine Justdial on Monday, for allegedly promoting prostitution rackets being run across spas in South Delhi. As per the official statement released by DCW, the body has received several complaints which alleged that sex rackets were being run in spas across Delhi.

To investigate the matter, a team called Justdial.com and sought numbers of spas operating in the national capital. However, to its surprise, the commission’s team received over 15 calls and 32 WhatsApp messages from particular ‘spas’ in the city, wherein pictures of more than 150 young girls along with the rates of their ‘services’ were shared.

DCW in its statement quoted some messages and photographs of girls along with their ‘rates’, claiming to provide ‘body to body’ massage and ‘sandwich’ massage with ‘beautiful and young’ Indian and Foreign national girls. Upon enquiring further details, spas immediately provided specifications of the illegal prostitution activities they were indulging in.

DCW asked the Delhi Police Crime Branch to take strict action and register an FIR immediately on the matter. Management of Justdial has been summoned in the matter and has been asked to explain their policy for background checks of the ‘spas’ listed with them. ‘They have been also asked to inform the details of the spas which sent the Commission’s team the messages for providing sexual services as well as the amount of money taken by Justdial to list them on their site. The Commission has sought a detailed action taken report by November 12, 2021, given the severity of the matter’, the statement read.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed her shock over the ‘blatancy and impunity’ with which prostitution rackets are operating in the National Capital. ‘The Commission is against objectification and commercial sexual exploitation of girls and shall leave no stone unturned to stop it’, she responded.