Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ earns 100 crore worldwide in 2 days

Rajinikanth’s comeback to the big screen with ‘Annaatthe’, his most recent Diwali film, has been a box office success. In barely two days after its release, the Siva directed film has earned almost Rs. 112.82 crores.

The film which was released on Diwali, November 4, marks Rajnikanth’s comeback to the big screen after a two-year absence. ‘Darbar’ was his last theatrical release. Manobala Vijayabalan, a trade analyst, revealed the box office figures for Annaatthe. Annaatthe grossed Rs 70.19 crores on its first day at the movie office throughout the world. In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs 34.92 crores.

Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe ZOOMS past ?100 cr at the WW box office in just 2 days. Day 1 – ? 70.19 cr

Day 2 – ? 42.63 cr

Total – ? 112.82 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 6, 2021

Due to the film’s success, more shows for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe have been added. In addition, the film set the record for the largest single-day box office for any Indian film in 2021.

Annaatthe stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori, and was written and directed by Siva.

The story follows Kaalaiyan, a village president who lives a modest life and is committed to his local people and family. He has an everlasting relationship with his sister as well. When a villain enters Kaalaiyan’s life, his idyllic existence is shattered. The film was produced by Kalanithi Maran.