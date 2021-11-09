Reviving Nuclear deal: Iran seeks assurance against ‘ditching the pact’ from US

Iran made it clear that the peace talks for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal will succeed only if US guarantees that it will stick to the deal.

Iran and the United States are set to resume indirect talks in Vienna on November 29th in order to restore the 2015 agreement, which stalled in June after the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The situation has deteriorated since Trump withdrew from it and reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, prompting Tehran to violate mandated uranium enrichment limits the following year.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Iran announced the country’s demand at a virtual news conference.

Khatibzadeh, echoing Iran’s official stance, said that the White House must ‘recognise its fault in ditching the pact’ and lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran in a verifiable process.

This stance is likely to create concerns for the United States and its European allies including France, Britain and Germany, who view it as an unrealistic demand and want to pick up where they left off in June with no new demands.

According to a Western diplomat, if Tehran continues to demand a guarantee and the complete lifting of sanctions, it indicated that Iran was not serious about the talks.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, will travel to the capitals of three European parties this week, as deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Khatibzadeh said.

Kani will meet with France’s lead negotiator on Tuesday in Paris and will be in London on Thursday, a British Foreign Office spokesperson reported.