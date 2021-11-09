Sidhu gets his way; Punjab Govt accepts resignation of AG Deol

Chandigarh: As a solution to the on-going crisis in Punjab Congress, the Punjab Cabinet accepted the resignation of Advocate General A P S Deol. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the post left vacant by him will be filled by Wednesday. Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Channi said the AG had resigned a few days ago, adding that the cabinet accepted the resignation today, and will be forwarded to the State Governor.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been questioning the appointment and pushing for the replacement of Deol, who had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 desecration incidents and police firing on protesters, ever since he took charge.

Last week, Deol had attacked Sidhu accusing him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office as well as ‘spreading misinformation to gain political advantage’. Deol’s remarks came a day after Sidhu withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief but declared that he will not re-assume charge till Deol is removed as AG and a panel is set up for the appointment of the new director general of police (DGP).